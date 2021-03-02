Political storm gathers around Gov. Newsom amid virus | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Amid a Republican-led recall effort, Newsom faces questions over decisions to lift stay-at-home orders and overhaul vaccine distribution.

Political storms swirl around California Gov. Newsom amid virus

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has gone from a governor in command to one lurching from one political crisis to the next as the coronavirus pandemic enters its second year.

Newsom's slide points to the pain facing leaders as virus fatigue takes hold, vaccines remain elusive and voters stop laying blame on the Trump administration.

This comes while California is starting to see signs of hope, even as the state warns people to keep up their guard. The number of new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday was just over 12,000, the lowest daily figure since November. Hospital capacity is rising after plunging so low in December that overwhelmed facilities talked about rationing care.

But the state's top health officer, Dr. Mark Ghaly, says another surge is still possible. He says people shouldn't risk creating a “super-spreader" event by holding big Super Bowl parties this weekend.