COVID-19 variant first found in UK detected in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus variant first discovered in the United Kingdom has been found in Placer County, public health officials said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this was the variant predicted to become the dominant strain in the United States by the end of March.

It was first reported in the US at the end of December 2020 in Colorado.

The first known case in Yolo County was detected by Health Davis Together and the UC Davis Genome Center in February.

“The detection of this variant is not a surprise but is a reminder that the pandemic has not ended,” said Health and Human Services Director and Interim Health Officer Dr. Rob Oldham. “Even as we continue an aggressive vaccination campaign, it is important to continue to take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 – and therefore limit the spread of variants – in our community, such as masking and distancing.”

Here's what you need to know.

1. A variant of concern

B.1.1.7 is among three variants of concern being tracked by the California Department of Public Health. According to the CDC, the state has had 375 cases of the variant so far. Reported cases in the US total 4,686.

2. Vaccine efficacy against the variant

According to the CDC, the variant is known for being more infectious and cause more severe illness and death. Placer County health officials are reminding the public that initial studies suggest that all three available COVID vaccines in the U.S. (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson) provide protection against the B.1.1.7 variant.

3. What to do about it

Health officials in Placer County say the person who tested positive has no known travel history identified through contact tracing and their isolation period has since passed. For now, the county is recommending that people get vaccinated, get tested, wear masks, and follow public health guidelines to prevent any variants from developing.

4. Those currently eligible for vaccination in Placer County include:

Healthcare workers

Long-term care residents

People aged 65 and over

Education and childcare

Food and agriculture

Emergency services

Public transit

Janitorial

Those 16-64 with certain underlying health conditions

To view appointment availability, click here. To sign up for text upates, test PLACERVACCINE to 898211 to receive text alerts.

