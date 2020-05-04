MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — "Isolated from the world" -- that's how one Florida firefighter explains what being hospitalized with the coronavirus feels like.

That's why it meant so much to him when his Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew mounted a ladder to send him a get well message at his hospital window.

“This is love. This is the only kind of love you can get from the brother and sisterhood at the firehouse," the firefighter said through labored breaths.

The fire rescue said the firefighter was recently hospitalized to recuperate from complications due to COVID-19. That's when his crew members had the idea to surprise him.

They made signs reading "get well soon" and "your new firehouse" before scaling the ladder pointed at his fourth-floor hospital room.

Their mission: to lift his spirits.

"All this for me," the firefighter can be heard saying with excitement.

After feeling "locked up" and only having interaction with those in full personal protective equipment, the firefighter said this visit allowed him to feel connected to others again.

