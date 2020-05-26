Crowds flock to Northern California lakes Memorial Day weekend

While the parking lots were packed for two days straight, park officials said there were a few boating citations and no craziness at Lake Camanche.

VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — On the sapphire-colored setting of Lake Camanche in the San Joaquin Valley, Juan Alvarado and Justine Williams have made their annual escape with their family from San Mateo.

"It's a nice day. It's good to get out of the house finally," Alvarado said. "We've been in for awhile."

The front entrance on the south shore side was busy. Signage was in place for social distancing. It's been at capacity all weekend long.

On Saturday, 517 cars came through the gates compared to a normal day of 350 cars.

"It's the six-feet that we are trying to maintain," said Camanche Ranger Tim Cox. "What we've seen so far is everybody is self-enforcing that."

But while the parking lots were packed, park officials said there were a few boating citations and no craziness.

Overnight camping was closed to discourage crowds and yellow tape blocked the entrance to camping spots.

However, it was open for day use.

"It's allowed us to allow a lot more day use into the campground or into the park. And it also allows people to spread out," Cox said.

Plenty of people were taking to the water to swim, kayak or to soak up the sun in their boat.

Jon Woodhall and Michelle Loggins of nearby Valley Springs were heading out to fish, happy to experience a bit of normalcy.

"It's not too bad. You get to isolate and you're out in beautiful air. And, it's like any other day," Woodhall said.

