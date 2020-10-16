Deadline approaching for $4,000 rental assistance program

Renters who are in need of help due to COVID-19 can apply for Sacramento Emergency Rental Assistance Program, but the deadline is Oct 22.

Crystal Lee is a real estate agent in Sacramento and says she had multiple clients voice hardship due to the pandemic.

“I’ve had a client where her mom currently can’t afford the rent anymore and the landlord is looking to move back into the home,” Lee said. “She’s been looking for a lot of rental assistance so I shared the SERA flyer with her."

The Sacramento Emergency Rental Assistance Program (SERA) is a federally funded coronavirus relief program through Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA) where eligible renters can get up to $4,000 for rent.

"If you lost your job just recently and you now owe $1,000 then that is what we are going to pay. We can also pay if you are still unemployed and the $4,000 isn’t used in back payment. We are able to make monthly payments,” SHRA spokesperson Sarah O’Daniel said.

O’Daniel said for someone to be eligible they must show proof of loss of income due to COVID-19, they must rent their home in the City of Sacramento, and they must have a current household income at or below 50% of the area median income.

“For a family of two you can’t earn more than $34,550 or a family of four you can’t exceed $43,150,” O’Daniel said.

You can apply for the SERA program online or in-person, but make sure to bring your ID, a copy of your rental lease, and a utility bill.

“They wanted us to prioritize families with children and also families at the cusp of being homeless,” O’Daniel said.

People are not eligible if they live in public housing or receive government rental assistance.

The deadline to apply for the SERA Program is October 22, 2020.

