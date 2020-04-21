SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Internal Revenue Service is sending out a special alert to those who receive federal benefits but did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 and have dependents: You need to send more information.

The alert includes those who receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI) and Railroad Retirement benefits.

"Their $1,200 payments will be issued soon and, in order to add the $500 per eligible child amount to these payments, the IRS needs the dependent information before the payments are issued," the IRS wrote in an alert Monday.

For people in these groups who have a qualifying child and didn't file their 2018 or 2019 tax return, they should visit the special non-filer tool on the IRS website by 9 a.m. PT on Wednesday, April 22 to receive full payment soon. You can visit that site by clicking here.

If you don't file by the Wednesday deadline, you will receive a $1,200 economic impact payment sometime soon, according to the IRS. You will no longer be eligible to use the non-filer tool if you miss the April 22 deadline to add eligible children.

However, you will be eligible to receive the $500 per child when you file your 2020 tax return, the IRS reported Monday.

If you receive the benefits listed above and don't have a qualifying dependent to claim, you don't have to do anything. Your $1,200 stimulus check will automatically come the same way you receive your benefits — by paper check, direct deposit, or by direct express debit card.

Those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs benefits will have some time beyond the April 22 deadline to add their children since their $1,200 payments will be made at a later date.

SSI recipients will receive their automatic payments in early May while VA payments are still being determined.

Millions of Americans have already received their stimulus checks that were authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). A majority of eligible individuals will receive their check automatically, while some will be required to provide additional information.

