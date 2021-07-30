'We don't want to be the mask police' | Despite rising case rates, no mask mandate in Placer County

Placer County Health and Human Services says the county remains aligned with the state recommendation for universal indoor masking

AUBURN, Calif. — Placer County's Health and Human Services says the county remains aligned with the state recommendation for universal indoor masking, stopping short of nearby Sacramento and Yolo County indoor mask mandates this week.

In Old Town Auburn, opinions on another mask mandate in the county vary widely as the COVID-19 case rate in Placer County has tripled since California's reopening in June.

Manager Jessica Hicks at Edelweiss 2 restaurant said a return to a mask mandate would not be welcome.

"A lot of pressure is put on us to be the 'mask police,' and we don't want to do that," Hicks said. "We don't want the responsibility to do that."

Some shoppers and diners said they would go elsewhere if a mask mandate returns.

"In our experience, we've walked out of a place if they require it," Auburn resident Karen Troia said.

"We'll go to Roseville and have our dinner there, instead of going to Sac County and being subject to a mask mandate," said Byrren Yates, who lives on the Sacramento-Placer county line.

Others said they would go along with a mandate if it comes.

"I don’t like wearing the damn thing, but if people say, ‘Hey, you gotta wear it to shop here,' either you don’t shop there, or you put the damn mask on for a few minutes and you’re over it," said Sacramento resident Ryan Phillippi.

