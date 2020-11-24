Dixon Fire Department employee has tested positive for coronavirus

The Fire Department upped sanitation protocols after becoming aware of the infected person.

DIXON, Calif. — The city of Dixon is reporting that an employee in the Fire Department has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee is currently in isolation and any other people who may have come in contact with the person in the workplace, including patrons, have been notified. Any employees who were in close contact with the infected individual are now working remotely, according the city.

"We have followed the latest CDC recommendations for cleaning and disinfecting facilities, including the disinfection of the surfaces and workspace where the employee worked," the city of Dixon said in a Facebook post.

The Fire Department has upped sanitation protocols amid the coronavirus. Fire employees are required to wear a face-covering and to disinfect and clean all emergency service supplies and equipment.

"Please be assured that the City of Dixon Fire Department is taking all other necessary precautions to keep our community safe," the city said in the post.

