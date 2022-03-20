Doctor says don't let your guard down against COVID-19 so quickly

Even though cases are down in the United States, one doctor says it’s not if we will see another resurgence, but when.

AUSTIN, Texas — The United Kingdom dropped its last remaining COVID-19 mitigation measure last week and now cases and hospitalizations are climbing once again. China is also seeing its worst outbreak in two years.

Even though cases have dropped drastically here in the United States, one doctor says it’s not if we will see another resurgence, but when.

Dr. James Taylor is the founder of COVID Treatment Clinics and COVID Testing Solutions and had his own battle with COVID-19 that nearly took his life and left him with long-haul symptoms.

Now he is helping others navigate these confusing and often scary times with accurate and up-to-date information about the pandemic.

Taylor said it’s only a matter of time before the next variant shows up and numbers rise again. He said it’s important for people to not let their guard down and start taking measures now to protect themselves. He offered several tips to help people stay safe:

Nasal Hygiene

The virus lives in the nose and mouth. If we can keep this region of our bodies clean and resistant to the virus then we can reduce viral load and tip the scales back in our favor so that our immune systems will be able to adequately handle a viral infection and not be overwhelmed.

We can accomplish this by washing our sinuses with a neti pot. Instead of washing our hands after we are exposed to the virus, we should be washing our nose and mouth. This is how COVID is spread, not by physical contact. We can also take advantage of nasal sprays that contain iota carrageenan and xylitol that bind virus particles thus blocking them from infecting the individual.

Supplements

Even for people who eat a healthy diet, it can be challenging to get all the correct vitamins and minerals needed to sustain a healthy body and immune system. That’s why supplementation is so important.

You should always talk to your doctor first, but recommended supplementation to help keep your immune system at its best to help protect against COVID-19 and other viruses include Vitamin K2 – 1,000, mcg daily; Vitamin C – 500 mg three times per day; Vitamin D – 5,000 units daily (Low levels are associate with higher COVID-19 mortality); Zinc - 5mg every eight hours; Magnesium - 400mg per day for adults, and a Vitamin B supplement once per day.

Take control of other medical problems

It’s always important, but especially in the new world we are living in, that if you have been diagnosed with a medical condition you get it under control. Not only can COVID-19 exacerbate other medical conditions, suffering certain medical conditions can make recovering from COVID more difficult.

Closely monitor and control diabetes, take your cardiopulmonary medication as directed, keep your blood pressure within normal limits and stay in touch with your doctor, even about issues you consider minor.

Anti-inflammatory diet

A nutrient-dense diet centered around whole foods that include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds and plant-based sources of protein, supplemented by herbs and spices, is extremely healthy.

These whole foods are high in fiber, phytonutrients, and good fats, and more than meets one’s protein requirements, thus significantly improving immunity and decreasing inflammation. If your body is in an anti-inflammatory state, it will help you recover much quicker from a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Get control of your mental health

Mental health has a direct connection to physical health, so address any issues that are bothering you. Keep stress at a minimum and lower anxiety. Seek help for depression. Stop negative talk, complaining, gossiping and criticizing. Address anger and practice forgiveness. Address any family issues. Make sure you feel connected and have a vision for your life. Finally, a curious and playful mindset is one of the most powerful ways to stimulate the production of anti-inflammatory cytokines and relaxation hormones, so have more fun in everything you do.

