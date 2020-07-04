SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Dr. Ravinder Khaira is offering a guide to help residents shop safely and healthily during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many grocery stores have implemented measures to help slow the spread of coronavirus including limiting the number of people inside the store, enhanced cleaning of shopping carts and shelves, and providing hand-sanitizing stations throughout stores.

However, there are a number of things that shoppers can do to help protect themselves and others, Khaira told ABC10.

“First and foremost, we’ll need to socially distance," Khaira explained.

That means keeping at least six feet away from others at all times. While that may be hard in a grocery store, he says it's possible if you bring patience.

“What’s been most successful for my wife and I is that we pause and give everybody the right of way," Khaira said.

Shoppers should wash their hands and wipe down the handles of shopping carts when entering a store, said Khaira. You should do the same when you exit the store as well.

Khaira also urges people not to touch their faces. You can wear a cloth mask, he said. Although, it may not protect you from the virus itself, it's a reminder not to touch your face.

You should shop alone rather than with your family. This will help prevent any unnecessary exposure to other family members.

Finally, most packaged items that are brought home will not need to be sanitized. However, soda cans or water bottles should be because they touch your mouth.

You can clean these items the same way you clean fruits and vegetables -- by running them under cold water and scrubbing them with your clean hands.

