Roseville doctor weighs in on Southwest Airlines' decision to unblock middle seats

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Southwest Airlines has announced they will start filling the middle seats of their planes, citing research that there is a low level of coronavirus transmission on planes.

The news comes as Southwest announced more than $1 Billion in losses in the third quarter. Air travel has changed drastically during the pandemic.

Each airline company has adapted differently. In an effort to keep social distancing, Southwest Airlines kept the middle seat open unless you were traveling with family. Now the company says the middle seats will be unblocked starting December 1.

So should you take a chance and sit shoulder to shoulder on a plane with someone you don’t know? Dr. Tom Hopkins from Roseville weighed in on the question.

“It's going to really go back to personal preference and personal responsibility,” Dr. Hopkins said.

Hopkins said that scientific studies show the risk of getting COVID-19 on a plane is very low -- something Southwest Airlines cites as a factor in their decision.

Harvard research found that when everyone onboard wore a mask, the infection risk from breathing was brought down to less than 1%.

“Even though the studies show that there's a low risk of contracting COVID-19 on an airplane, the question is, is there adequate data that suggests if you were sitting that close together would that predispose you for risk?” Dr. Hopkins said.

The U.S. Defense Department’s research also shows low risk, but in a news release, admitted the study has limitations, like not accounting for people moving about the cabin.

“Relative risks probably are much higher if you are going to be in the middle seat for several hours and it will be higher of course being in that middle seat for a longer period of time with someone who is possibly symptomatic,” Dr. Hopkins said.

Though there are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to COVID-19 and traveling, Dr. Hopkins said there are some things we do know that make a difference.

“The best protection is of course wearing facial coverings, having social distancing,” Dr. Hopkins said. “We know those are the aspects that are best.”

