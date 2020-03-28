SACRAMENTO, Calif. — President Donald Trump signed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law on Friday, sending checks to American families in an effort to help those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the money is very much needed for many, not everybody wants the extra cash. Some ABC10 viewers have asked if they could be able to return the stimulus check.

ABC10 reached out to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the IRS and the California Franchise Tax Board to answer this question. None of those agencies have reached back on whether or not you could return your stimulus check, and if so, what that process would look like.

But let's say if the answer is no, you can't return your stimulus check to the federal government. For whatever reason, if you still don't want the money, there are ways that you could be able to put that cash back into your community who are affected by the coronavirus.

ABC10 is partnering with United Way of California to help raise funds for those who are heavily impacted in our community. United Way is accepting donations here.

The American Red Cross is also asking for donations that could be given here. If you do decide to keep your stimulus check but still want to help out your neighborhood, Red Cross is also seeking blood donations.

Of course, there is an endless supply of organizations doing good work that need support, including:

Other options would be to spend it on small businesses, restaurants, or religious organizations in your community.

COVID-19 BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

There's no vaccine yet and won't be one for until early 2021, at the soonest. Scientists are still researching what other medications could help patients. Some people have built up immunity to the flu, but few have immunity to COVID-19 version of coronavirus. Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread by droplets, but COVID-19 might be spread in the air. Scientists are researching exactly how COVID-19 spreads.

Dr. Payal Kohli, a cardiologist & doctor of internal medicine, spoke with ABC10's Walt Gray about the novel coronavirus, those most at risk, vaccine timeline, & more.

Dr. Dean Blumberg, the Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis, answered some FAQs from ABC10 viewers about the coronavirus:

