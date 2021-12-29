Sacramento Congresswoman Doris Matsui tests positive for coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Congresswoman representing parts of Sacramento and Yolo County since 2013, Doris Matsui, said on Wednesday she received a positive COVID-19 test result.
Tweeting that she received the vaccine and booster shot back in September, the 77-year-old said she is only experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.
"Today, I tested positive with a breakthrough COVID-19 case," Doris said in a tweet. "I'm thankful for the protection provided by the vaccine. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated & boosted."
Doris said she is isolating and following the advice of the U.S. House Attending Physician.
