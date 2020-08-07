Downtown Jacksonville residents, business owners file lawsuit against City Hall, President Trump campaign to block RNC

Times-Union reporter Nate Monroe tweeted excerpts from the lawsuit, which was filed again City Hall, the RNC, President Trump's campaign and the venue operator.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A lawsuit has been filed by some Downtown Jacksonville residents and business owners seeking to block the Republican National Convention from coming to the city, according to our news partners at the Florida Times-Union.

Times-Union reporter Nate Monroe tweeted excerpts from the lawsuit, which was filed again City Hall, the RNC, President Trump's campaign and the venue operator ASM Global.

The lawsuit notes the convention is projected to bring thousands of people to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Area and is "a nuisance injurious to the health, welfare and property rights of Plaintiffs, in particular, and the health and welfare of the community of Jacksonville, Florida ..."

The lawsuit also accuses President Trump of relocating the RNC to Jacksonville from North Carolina to "avoid compliance with COVID-19 safe-health practices and carry on their business in closed spaces, a crowded setting and close contact among the attendees."

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Florida, many residents have voiced their concern toward bringing the RNC to Jacksonville.

In June, 200 doctors signed an open letter to Mayor Lenny Curry, asking for the convention to be moved to a later date.

"Allowing this number of people to descend on Jacksonville is unequivocally provocative of disease, predictably harmful, and medically disrespectful to the citizens of this city, much less the rest of the country," the letter said.

A few weeks later, on Monday, Curry confirmed he is in self-quarantine after coming in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.