Dr. Fauci and First Lady Jill Biden talk vaccines to Blue Star Families

Military families with vaccine concerns heard directly from one of the nation's top health experts, Dr. Anthony Fauci along with First Lady Jill Biden.

SAN DIEGO — Hoping to dispel myths and concerns over getting the coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci answered multiple questions for a virtual townhall exclusively for Blue Star Families, immediate family members, active duty military and veteran service members.



“The decision to decide to administer it was again made by career scientists at the FDA,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.



Dr. Fauci said he oftentimes gets asked about the fast-tracked vaccine timeline and if it is truly effective and not rushed.



"I hear were you reckless, did you rush, or did you cut corners? And the answer is, the speed is completely related to the extraordinary advances and scientific platform technology for vaccines,” Fauci said.

First Lady Jill Biden also made her pitch encouraging families to get the vaccine when they can.



“The President and I, know that our military families are strong and resilient, you need to feel confident in the health decisions you make for your family. That’s why it’s so important for us that you have the direct access to the experts,” Biden said.



The Blue Star Families did a study late last year that showed an overwhelming number of military families responded they would opt not to get the vaccine.



“They have real concerns, and they were not sure if they should trust a vaccine and honestly the majority said they did not think that wanted to get the vaccine at this time,” said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families.

Some military families who were surveyed cited concerns of side effects or adverse impacts to those with underlying conditions and concerns over safety for pregnant women.



“On the contrary, that is more reason why you should get vaccinated,” Fauci said.



The Department of Defense live streamed the townhall on its website, giving tens of thousands more families an opportunity to see it. Also taking questions on the zoom discussion were Lieutenant General Ronald Place, Director of the Defense Health Agency; Dr. Richard Stone, Acting Under Secretary for Health for the Veterans Health Administration; and General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



“We are both committed to the health and well-being of all of you,” said Milley alongside his wife Hollyanne, who both received the vaccine.



Kathy Roth-Douquet said Blue Star Families will conduct another study to survey current military families’ attitudes toward the vaccine now that more information has been presented.



“That's a lot of firepower saying, hey military families and veteran families, we care about how you're feeling about it, and we are going to talk directly to you,” said Roth-Douquet, who is a military wife and co-founded the organization in 2009.