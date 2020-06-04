PORTLAND, Ore. — Dutch Bros Coffee will donate all its profits from the month of April to medical first responders, the company announced Monday.

The funds will be donated to First Responders First, an initiative that provides essential supplies and equipment to help medical front-line workers.

"Giving back to our customers and neighbors is part of our DNA," said Travis Boersma, CEO of Dutch Bros. "We started this business not just to sell coffee, but to make an impact in positive ways."

Last month, Dutch Bros announced it would pay its "broistas" $3 per hour in bonus pay during the pandemic, and the Dutch Bros Foundation recently committed to donate $1 million to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

