Controversial sign announces El Dorado County restaurant’s defiance of state's coronavirus safety orders

The owner said the sign is their way of letting people know what to expect when they come inside and if they disagree, they can dine somewhere else.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A sign outside the Apple Bistro restaurant in El Dorado County shows diners exactly how the owners feel about the state's coronavirus public safety guidelines.

It reads, "Caution: No social conditioning, no oxygen deprivation mask, no latex dirty germ spreader, not required here."

The owner didn't want to talk to ABC10 on camera but did say the sign is their way of letting people know what to expect and if they disagree, they can dine somewhere else.

"We think that it's in their best interest and the best interest of their employees and their patrons to follow the guidelines of the state but certainly they're not breaking any law by having that image out in front of their restaurant," Carla Hass, a spokesperson for El Dorado County said.

Hass says the county's public health order doesn't have a mask requirement, but the state's order does.

"The state guidelines say that if you're a food handler in the back, and you're very close to food, that you have to wear a mask. And if you're serving food if you cannot stay within six feet away from other patrons or employees that you are to wear a mask," she said.

ABC10 shared this image on Facebook and heard from more than a thousand of you in the comments.

"It's a business and they are expected to follow health department mandates. I would choose not to eat there," Debbie Haeberle Schiffilea said.

While Laurie Christison said, "It should be up to the restaurant and if you don't believe what they are doing, then don't eat there! This is one place I would eat at to support!"

"You don't have to eat there. Many other restaurants to choose from. Reminder, we do live in America known for land of the free," Susan Moore said.

The CDC is still recommending face coverings for everyone to slow the spread of coronavirus and protect others around you.

