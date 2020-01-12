Elected officials dine out after urging others to stay home

An LA County supervisor's office said she ate at Il Forno on the very last day it was permissible.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A Los Angeles County supervisor enjoyed an al fresco meal at a restaurant just hours after voting to ban outdoor dining at restaurants over coronavirus safety concerns.

Fox 11 reports Supervisor Sheila Kuehl was seen eating at Il Forno Trattoria in Santa Monica. Earlier in the day, Kuehl was among the supervisors who voted in support of prohibiting outdoor dining.

Kuehl's office says she ate at Il Forno on the very last day it was permissible.

Her decision is likely to draw criticism similar to that leveled at Gov. Gavin Newsom, who attended a party after urging people to stay home.

The mayor of San Jose is also apologizing for a Thanksgiving get-together at his parents' home that violated California's rules on gatherings with people from different households.

Sam Liccardo said Tuesday that he knows as a public official he should "provide exemplary compliance with the public health orders, and certainly not to ignore them."

Liccardo said there were eight family members from each of five different households dining outside at his parents' home. State rules limit the number of households to three.

For the full AP Story, click HERE.

I apologize for my decision to gather for Thanksgiving with my family, contrary to the rules. I understand my obligation as a public official to provide exemplary compliance w/ public health orders, & not to ignore them. I commit to do better. My statement: pic.twitter.com/LFhX2LCUf3 — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) December 1, 2020