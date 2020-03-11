x
Election Day delays California COVID-19 tier updates

The Blueprint tier for this week has been moved from Tuesday to Wednesday, the California Department of Public Health said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California's weekly COVID-19 tier update will be delayed due to the election, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

"Due to Election Day, the regularly scheduled Blueprint tier assignment update for this week has been moved from Tuesday to Wednesday," CDPH said in an email to ABC10. 

The data used for this week's tier assignments is from the usual seven-day time period, according to CDPH.

