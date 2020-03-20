ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Food Bank is in desperate need of food because it's in danger of running out of supply in 15 days.

That's what the food bank's executive direct Marie Jachino said Thursday as the non-profit continues to find ways to provide food to families sheltered during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We desperately need food and monetary funding if possible," Jachino told ABC10.

Jachino says the nonprofit has been overloaded with families asking for help — about 30 clients an hour. That's more than they receive on a normal day, Jachino estimated.

The food bank serves about 1,400 seniors in Elk Grove and have seven mobile distribution sites. It's easily the largest food service nonprofit in Elk Grove, but as the shelves at nearby grocery stores empty out, so, too, does the food bank's.

"We are short on food, because we normally get donations from the local grocery stores, and right now, that is very scarce," she explained. "We're getting very little donations from the stores."

Jachino said it's going to cost anywhere between $90,000 to $100,000 to keep up with current demand over the next 15 weeks. That's why they're asking the city for help.

At last night's emergency Elk Grove City Council meeting, Jachino sent a spokesperson and former board member for the food bank to submit a request for emergency funding from the city.

Because the request wasn't on the meeting's agenda, the city had no immediate response. The next city council meeting is March 25.

The Laguna Sunrise Rotary Club caught wind of the food bank's struggles and started fundraising in order to increase their deliveries to seniors from monthly to weekly.

"Please remember that $20 feeds one shut in senior, $100 feeds five," Kevin Spease, President of the Laguna Sunrise Rotary Club said.

The food bank has raised more than $10,000 so far. Still, the need is great, and they don't want to turn anyone away.

"We're looking for non-perishable food, we're looking for fresh produce, we're looking for meat," Jachino said. "Meat is at a premium right now, we're getting lots of requests for meat which we normally give out but there's a huge shortage of meat."

All food and monetary donations can be dropped off at the Elk Grove Food Bank at 9820 Dino Dr #140, Elk Grove, CA 95624. It opens at 10 a.m. Donations can also be made through their website.

The food bank is also looking for more volunteers to come out and help, as most of their volunteers were 65 or older and are now staying home for safety. If you'd like to volunteer, call 916-685-8453 to get more information.

