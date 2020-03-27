ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police Chief Timothy Albright is speaking with ABC10 about the steps he's taking to help keep officers and the community safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're a 24/7 operation.” Albright said. “Life does not stop for our community, and it does not stop for the service we provide."

Albright said he is making sure officers have personal protective gear and is even launching a new operations center to help keep track of everything.

“We are trying to balance our needs against the needs within the community, our hospitals, our fire service," Albright said.

In addition to new patrols of businesses now closed because of the stay at home order, the chief says the operations center is staffed in 12-hour shifts.

"We're running shifts from 7 o'clock in the morning to 7 o'clock in the evening and 7 o'clock in the evening to 7 o'clock in the morning," Albright said.

The chief is also requiring all patrol cars to be deep cleaned with fogging devices twice a week.

"We're fogging our entire fleet of marked patrol vehicles," Albright said. "We have about 60 vehicles."

As for crime during this time?

“We are seeing that same downturn in the number of calls,” Albright said. “You know I think that's a good thing. I think that speaks to our community. They are taking this pandemic seriously."

