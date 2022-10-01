Avoid using emergency departments or 911 for mild COVID symptoms, Sacramento health officials say

Officials said that emergency departments shouldn't be used to get tested for clearance purposes, such as for trips, concerts, or employment.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County Public Health officials are calling on people to avoid using emergency departments and 911 for mild COVID-19 symptoms and testing.

The plea from public health comes as the omicron variants spreads throughout communities in California. Officials said the hospitals are needed for people with severe symptoms and other critical illnesses.

Anyone with a non-emergency situation is asked to either get ahold of their healthcare provider or head to an urgent care facility. Officials added that emergency departments shouldn't be used to get tested for clearance purposes, such as for trips, concerts or employment.

“Most people who contract coronavirus do not need to visit a hospital emergency department and can recover from their illness at home or by seeking primary care treatment,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye in a news release. “Those seeking testing should do so from one of the many community testing sites, not an ED.”

To view the most recent COVID-19 cases rates for Sacramento County, view the dashboard below. For a list of vaccination clinics, visit the Sacramento County Public Health Vaccination website or MyTurn.ca.gov.

