Endangered ferrets get experimental COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado

When animals contract the virus from humans, it can mutate as it spreads rapidly, posing a new threat if it spills back to people.

COLORADO, USA — Months before people started getting vaccinated for COVID-19, endangered black-footed ferrets in northern Colorado were injected with an experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Kaiser Health News reports that about 120 animals at the National Black-footed Conservation Center near Fort Collins got the vaccine in late summer.

There haven't been any cases of COVID-19 there but ferrets are feared to be highly vulnerable to the disease.

Experts said vaccinating vulnerable species against the disease is important for humans too.