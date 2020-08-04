CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Information can be hard to come by in a rural community, but if you call the Calaveras Community Call Center someone is there to pick up.

When coronavirus became a large problem, Calaveras County enlisted the help of Solution-eers. These are volunteers and county workers who man the phone lines at the newly established Community Call Center.

Calaveras County is a very rural county, with a diverse population and geography. The rural nature, geography and diversity makes any one particular method of communication fall short.

Since March 26 Solution-eers have been answering the phones day in and day out, also collecting questions from social media and email to get much-needed answers out to residents.

Solution-eers are problem solvers who are also lending a compassionate ear to those who may have never needed help like this before. The calls coming in have included helping the homeless and resources for small business owner who need cash aid, medical and food stamps.

The goal with the call center is to establish a method to deliver verified information, and resources to our community, while not being in the same physical space.

Calaveras County and the city of Angels Camp in cooperation with the Office of Emergency Services and Public health are working together at the call center.

You can reach the community call center by dialing 754-2896 Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM. Click here to learn more.

RELATED:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Sacramento leaders work to get homeless population off the streets during coronavirus pandemic