AUBURN, Calif. — Hard at work inside their office in Auburn, the everyday heroes at the Latino Leadership Council pack, stack and deliver dozens of boxes destined for families who are out of work or in desperate need of a little help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofit group serves the Latino community in both Placer and Sacramento counties by advocating for them and linking them to a variety of services.

Executive Director Elia Herrera says when coronavirus hit, many of the people the council advocates for fell under very hard times because their voices are often unheard.

"There's a number of Spanish, mono-lingual populations who are here," Herrera said. "Some of them are undocumented, and we don't discriminate. We just work to give them access to the help they need."

Access to food became difficult for many families that the council serves. Many are out of work or have limited transportation options.

When the pandemic started; council put their "Promotoras" to work delivering food. A majority of which comes from the Placer Food Bank.

Promotoras have specialized training which allow them to give the community basic health education without being a professional health care worker.

"Our Promotoras are basically navigators,"Herrera said. "They help families get access to whatever care they need."

"Advocacy, Leadership and Systemic Change" is the mission of the Latino Leadership Council. It's the Promotoras job to meet with Latinos in the community, gain insight and show compassion towards their struggles.

Lily Rodriguez is one of about a dozen Promotoras delivering food boxes. She says the struggles vary from family to family, but she is always greeted with an enthusiastic welcome.

"It fills me with joy to help our community, because a lot of them are scared. They fear the unknown," Rodriguez said.

The Everyday Heroes at the Latino Leadership Council are always looking for support and volunteers. Visit their website for more information.

If you want to nominate an everyday hero, email John Bartell or follow him on Facebook.

CHECK OUT MORE FROM JOHN BARTELL'S EVERYDAY HERO SERIES:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: California cities, counties can pay local restaurants to feed vulnerable seniors