Experts say worst of the pandemic behind the U.S.

2nd generation vaccines, the supply of vaccines and the rate of vaccination make them optimistic about the country's future.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — When the coronavirus pandemic first began, many said it would take years to create and test a viable COVID-19 vaccine. Yet, just one year later, the U.S. has already fully vaccinated nearly 12% of the population. Right now, experts are feeling positive about where the state and country stand.

Dr. George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology at UCSF says there are three main things going on in the world of vaccines right now.

“In terms of the vaccines we have now, there are trials going on right now in adolescents right now. And Moderna just announced a pediatric trial for 6 months to 11 years old,” explained Dr. Rutherford.

He said this is important because the U.S won’t reach herd immunity unless children are vaccinated.

“The second thing is there are another good half dozen vaccines in the phase three pipeline,” said Dr. Rutherford.

This matters because the whole world needs the vaccine to be able to control the spread and mutation of the virus.

And third, as Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center explained, scientists are working on 2nd generation vaccines.

“In the laboratory, the scientists are creating a backstop just in case, they’re already adjusting vaccines in the laboratory to keep up with some of the variant strains of the virus we see out there,” explained Dr. Schaffner.

Dr. Rutherford agreed, saying it’s likely to become a reality.

“I would fully expect at some time in the future, there’s a strain that will come along that can spread through the population that will affect people who have been vaccinated and infect people who have been previously infected. And then we will probably have to add different strains to the vaccine,” he said.

Still, Dr. Rutherford’s optimistic.

“I think that’s down in the future. For the certain strains that are circulating now, I think they’re going to be pretty well covered by the vaccine. So I think we’re going to be in okay shape for a while,” he admitted.

Overall, both Dr. Rutherford and Dr. Schaffner believe things looking good.

“We’re doing very well. Progressively vaccinating people across the country. And this is going to accelerate. I love it,” said Dr. Schaffner.

“In northern California right now we’re doing a really good job. We’re getting people vaccinated. Yeah, I know there are rough edges around that. Yeah, I realize there are people jumping in line. Yeah, I realize we don’t quite have enough vaccine. But by and large, we’re doing a good job,” agreed Dr. Rutherford.

He thinks the worst of the pandemic is behind the U.S.

“I think while it’s theoretically possible to have a fourth wave, and Europe’s clearly in a 3rd wave right now, and Brazil’s never really come down, while it is theoretically possible for us to have a fourth wave, I think we have enough vaccine out in the US that that’s not going to happen,” explained Dr. Rutherford.

However, Dr. Schaffner said, don’t expect the problem to simply evaporate.

“There will be an end to the pandemic. That is the widespread, easily transmissible part of the virus and its interaction with us. But the virus will not completely go away. It won’t just go out the door and be gone,” he explained.