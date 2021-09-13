Why you shouldn't lie to get an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine | Health Beat with Brea Love

People are lying about their vaccination status in order to get an extra dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Our health expert shares why that is dangerous.

CALIFORNIA, USA — There are more and more reports of patients lying about their vaccination status, immune system or age to get an unapproved extra dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

President Joe Biden set a goal to start distributing boosters by September 20, but the FDA has to approve that first. The FDA is currently working to decide whether you should get a booster six-to-eight months after the initial vaccine.

ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli shared how dangerous it is to get anything past the recommended dosage ahead of approval.

"We know that every time you activate the immune system with a vaccine, there is a possibility that that immune system misbehaves and it attacks itself causing auto-immune conditions or, you know, it causes some other inflammatory reaction, myocarditis, pericarditis - so I really want to caution people. This is not just, oh, let me just go get another shot and just spiffy up my immune system. This is a scientific intervention that we really need to have solid data on before we all start doing it," Kohli said.

She said there's a reason why protocols and procedures are in place and that is to keep you safe.

