Could you be fined for not wearing a mask? California mandates face coverings in public.

With few exceptions to the rule, California announces broad requirements for wearing face coverings in public.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on wearing face masks, California health officials announced on Thursday, June 18 that masks will be mandatory statewide in most public settings.

Some cities had already required anyone entering a business or leaving their home to wear a face covering, but this recent announcement requires the entire state to follow this protocol.

The guidance "mandates that face coverings be worn state-wide," with few exceptions.

According to the California Department of Public Health, disobeying California’s mandate could result in a misdemeanor and a fine, among other penalties, though it is unclear how this enforcement will take place.

In an interview with ABC10, Yolo County Public Information Officer Jenny Tan commented on the enforcement of masks. Yolo County was one of several California counties to require face coverings in public before the statewide order.

"We are not citing the individual person who is walking down the street or going into a store that isn't wearing a face covering," said Tan.

However, Tan said local law enforcement may be expecting businesses to enforce the order.

"If someone goes somewhere and they're not wearing a face covering, they may not be able to enter," said Tan.

Exceptions to the statewide order include outdoor activity—such as hiking, running, biking— and when eating and drinking at a restaurant, provided that six feet of space can be maintained at all times.

Some specific individuals are also exempt: children under 2 years old, the hearing impaired, and those with medical conditions that would make wearing a mask dangerous to their health are among those excluded from the mandatory order.

As before, if you do have underlying health conditions or are above the age of 65 it is recommended that you continue to quarantine at home.

California health officials clarify which situations are considered to be 'high-risk' where masks must be worn at all times:

Inside of, or in line to enter, any indoor public space.

While outdoors in public spaces when staying six feet apart from other people is not possible.

Going to a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank

Waiting for/riding on public transportation or in a ride-sharing vehicle

In the workplace, even when working off-site, when interacting with another person.

Working in a space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution

Working in or walking through common areas, such as hallways, stairways, elevators, and parking lots

In a room or enclosed area where other people are present (except for members of the person’s own household) and physical distance is not possible.

Driving or operating any public transportation or ride-sharing vehicle when passengers are present. Face coverings are still strongly recommended even when no passengers are present.

"Face covering" can seem like a broad term. If you're wondering what alternatives are available if you don't have a medical mask, the CDC offers guidelines on what a face-covering should look like.

Cloth face coverings should —

fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

be secured with ties or ear loops

include multiple layers of fabric

allow for breathing without restriction

be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

You can find sew and no-sew instructions from the CDC here.

