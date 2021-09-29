Colusa County to end local face covering order Sept. 30

Health officials made it a point to highlight that guidance for K-12 schools and childcare programs must still be followed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Colusa County Public Health Officer has rescinded the facial covering order in the county effective Thursday, Sept. 30.

In a release from Colusa health officials, they said even though the order is being done away with, they still encourage people to follow California Department of Public Health COVID-19 requirements and guidance.

The order specifically allows people to not wear face coverings within "indoor public spaces" in the county. Health officials made it a point to highlight that guidance for K-12 schools and childcare programs must still be followed.

“The virus is still active in our community, and we continue to urge personal responsibility to mitigate further transmission,” said Colusa County Public Health Officer Dr. Delgado in a statement. “This includes maintaining basic public health protocols of handwashing, remaining home when sick, and seeking early treatment upon onset of illness.”

As of Aug. 17, over 15,000 residents in Colusa County have received a COVID-19 vaccine. As of Monday of this week, close to 3,000 residents in the county tested positive for COVID-19 with almost the same amount recovering. Both these stats are according to data from the Colusa County COVID-19 Information and Resources website.

Read more ABC10: