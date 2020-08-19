Failure to wear mask carries $100 fine in South Lake Tahoe

The South Lake Tahoe City Council approved a $100 fine on individuals and $500 on businesses that fail to comply with the statewide requirement.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Violators of California’s mask requirement will be subject to a hefty fine in South Lake Tahoe by the end of the week.

The South Lake Tahoe City Council approved a $100 fine on individuals and $500 on businesses that fail to comply with the statewide requirement to wear a mask in public to help guard against the spread of the coronavirus.