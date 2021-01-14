Fair Oaks pharmacy to offer COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus vaccinations are taking place by appointment only. Most Californian’s will be vaccinated at doctors offices, clinics, and pharmacies.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Save Mart pharmacy in Loemanns Plaza Shopping Center will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 14, the company confirmed Wednesday.

“We are working closely with Sacramento County to administer the vaccine safely and efficiently to healthcare workers as identified by the county and in accordance with state guidelines,” said Victoria Castro, a spokesperson for Save Mart.

The company is working closely with counties throughout the state to get more vaccines and administer them in accordance with health priority guidelines.

Allan Kuper, 77, got his appointment for this Friday. He has been waiting for months to receive the new vaccine and says it will bring some relief.

“A lot of staying in the house. A few friends have come down with COVID-19 but not many in the group that I know,” Kuper said.

He is not frustrated with the speed the process is moving, recognizing that California is a state of more than 38 million people. Gov. Gavin Newsom and top public health officials have said the state vaccination rollout is moving too slowly and they want to speed it up.

On Wednesday, Gov. Newsom announced expansion of those eligible for the vaccine to include those 65 and older. Healthcare workers, those in assisted living centers, and those 75 and older have been priority.

If you are in one of those eligible groups, you should contact your healthcare provider or ask questions at your local pharmacy, said Dr. Sonya Frausto, owner and pharmacist at Land Park’s 10 Acres Pharmacy.

“Patients just once again have to be patient,” Frausto said.

Coronavirus vaccinations are taking place by appointment only. Most Californians will be vaccinated at doctors offices, clinics, and pharmacies.

California is expected to roll out a website next week where users can check if they’re eligible and where they can receive a vaccine.

The state expects to have enough vaccine supply to vaccinate most Californian’s by this Summer.