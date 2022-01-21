How to spot fake N95 masks

Amid a sea of different masking options, many public health experts recommend donning a N95 mask. But some masks might not be what they seem.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While the U.S. government just announced the free distribution of N95 masks nationwide, millions of fraudulent masks already circulated across the market.

Though more than 10 million fake N95 masks have been intercepted by law enforcement, the exact number remaining in circulation is unknown.

As the name suggests, the air filtration masks screen at least 95% of air particles, though they do not protect against gases or vapors. Loosely woven cloth masks on the other hand, provide the least protection, stated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Spotting the difference between an authentic N95 mask and a fraudulent one can ensure you take the proper precautions against COVID-19 infections.

About 60% of KN95 respirators evaluated in 2020 and 2021 were found to be below standard, the CDC warned.

According to a list of fake N95 masks and brands they compiled and continue to maintain, here are some obvious signs of a fake:

NIOSH approval

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) tests and approves respirators used in the workplace, and authentic N95 masks must carry that approval. It's also important to look out for misspellings of 'NIOSH'.

Chengde Technology Co. is among the companies selling unapproved masks, marketing them as being tested by a separate research institute, the CDC said on Tuesday.

The CDC also stressed they do not officially approve or certify masks.

Mask appearance

Approval numbers should be on the masks' filtering facepiece respirator, or headband. The presence of decorative add-ons and other unnecessary accessories on the mask are also a red flag.

It's important to remember N95 masks with filtering facepieces are worn with headbands rather than ear loops.

The list of supposed companies and groups alleged by the CDC to be selling fraudulent N95 masks include:

Raxwell Industrial Technology (Raxwell model RX9501 KN95 Face Masks)

(Raxwell model RX9501 KN95 Face Masks) Chengde Technology Co. (WWDOLL Model CD9501B KN95 Foldable Protective Masks)

(WWDOLL Model CD9501B KN95 Foldable Protective Masks) Zhengzhou Ruipu Medical Technology Co. (RUIPU RIPE DOCTORS KN95)

(RUIPU RIPE DOCTORS KN95) SS Paper Converters (La' Forte)

(La' Forte) EPC Product, LLC (PT-N95F-01, PT-N95C-02, and PT-N95CS-02)

(PT-N95F-01, PT-N95C-02, and PT-N95CS-02) Osprey N95

U-SAFE (B120 and B130 N95 particulate respirators)

(B120 and B130 N95 particulate respirators) Pure&Safe (5 Layered Reusable Anti-Pollution N95 Face Mask with Activated Carbon Filter)

(5 Layered Reusable Anti-Pollution N95 Face Mask with Activated Carbon Filter) Moaron (2091 P100 filter)

(2091 P100 filter) Sobmex

AP Mascarilla

Dongguan AOXING (KN95 Protective Mask model AX-KF95)

(KN95 Protective Mask model AX-KF95) Megha International (Feel Safe Mask N95)

(Feel Safe Mask N95) SafeShield (CFR 42.84 180-181 and TEB-APR-STP-0059)

(CFR 42.84 180-181 and TEB-APR-STP-0059) Guangzhou Zhen Tao Culture Media Co. (Benehal Model 8865)

(Benehal Model 8865) The Health Protective KN95

Good Mask Co. (Good Folding KN95)