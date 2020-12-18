Q&A: COVID-19 frequently asked questions answered

New questions arise as the pandemic continues. ABC10's Answer Team works to answer those questions.

CALIFORNIA, USA — As concerns about the coronavirus and its vaccine have grown, so have the number of questions surrounding its efficacy. And new information about the coronavirus and its spread continues to be found out by health experts.

We've put together many of the questions asked by ABC10 viewers, specifically about COVID-19 and the vaccine. And if you don't see your question in there, you can submit yours by texting the ABC10 Answer Team at (916)321-3310.

The latest, regional stay-at-home order was triggered when ICU bed capacity in the region fell below 15%, and lasts at least three weeks before the state lifts the order.

Experts say it may be too soon to tell what could definitely happen if you skip the second dose. Health officials said the vaccine might be less effective or last a shorter period of time if you skip the second dose.

This depends on how many people get vaccinated. George Rutherford, a professor of epidemiology at the University of San Francisco, said the goal is to get at least 60% to 70% of the population vaccinated to have life return to normal.

The first in line are front line healthcare workers and elderly residents living in nursing and assisted living facilities, according to the California Department of Health's allocation guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vaccine Tool Calculator created by Surgo Ventures and Ariadne Labs helps states estimate priority populations based on the vaccine supply.

It’s up to you and your doctor to make that decision. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said vaccination should not be withheld from pregnant women who otherwise would qualify.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says it is necessary to get the vaccine because it isn’t certain how long natural immunity from the virus lasts. The CDC adds that early evidence suggests natural immunity from those who’ve had the virus may not last long. The agency also adds that immunity can vary from person to person.

According to Dr. David Diemert, a vaccines expert from George Washington University, in the same way, we don’t know if the vaccines stop the virus from coming into your body; we also don’t know about it leaving a vaccinated body.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean it wouldn’t stop someone from transmitting it to someone else,” he said.

The latest update from the American Association of Blood Banks and FDA states that people who receive a vaccine can still donate blood but not plasma.

Yes, employers can require vaccinations. For example, the University of California already has a mandatory vaccination policy for the flu vaccine for everybody who will be accessing one of its campuses. Employers have a general duty to provide a safe workplace and to mitigate all health and safety hazards. However, the employer must provide reasonable accommodations for religious reasons, disability, or medical condition.

According to ABC10's medical expert Dr. Payal Kohli, we don’t yet know whether the vaccine protects the individual getting the vaccine or protects those around them.

While the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for emergency use in the U.S., and the Moderna vaccine is on track for the same authorization, it will likely be a long wait for people under 18 years old.

Dr. Fauci recently announced that once vaccines hit the market, they will not initially be available to children because few children have participated in clinical trials for the vaccine.

Studies have shown that the antibodies after COVID-19 vaccination will last for three months, but the upper limit is unknown because these vaccines have only been administered for a few months.

ABC10 medical expert and Roseville Physician Dr. Tom Hopkins says the upcoming COVID-19 vaccines are "projected at this point to serve as a seasonal vaccine as we don't know how individuals will respond to it with long-term versus short-term immunity."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested sticking to one coronavirus vaccine.

It’s unlikely that taking multiple vaccines will cause health issues, but it’s also unlikely that it will provide benefits.

Dr. Payal Kohli, an ABC10 health expert, said there is no live virus in the vaccine, so a person cannot get sick for taking the vaccine. Still, their immune system will be working hard, making antibodies and learning to defend against the virus so that they might feel some of the usual immune response symptoms like fatigue, headaches, and muscle aches.

