Helping feed pets through the coronavirus pandemic | Everyday Hero

Today's Everyday Hero: Jeff McManamy’s gift to struggling pet owners is providing free food in the Sacramento area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Everyday Heroes are all around us and ABC10 wants to highlight the work they do. Every week our viewers nominate people and organizations making a difference in our community.

This week, ABC10 wants to introduce you to Jeff McManamy, a homeless man who has found a way to help others struggling to feed their pets while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

If you pass by Half Price Food on Fulton Avenue, you may see this sign: Free Pet Food. It’s not a store promotion, it’s McManamy’s gift to struggling pet owners.

“I saw some people leaving their dogs on the side of the road and I thought I would give them some options,” McManamy said, who has been struggling with homelessness since the start of the pandemics.

While he works to improve his situation, he knows others are having to make tough choices, like whether to feed their pets or pay bills.

READ MORE EVERYDAY HEROES STORIES FROM ABC10:

With some financial help from a friend, McManamy started the Free Pet Food pick up. First, he was just handing it out at homeless encampments, but then the owner of Half Priced Food offered him a spot in front of the grocery store.

“I try and do two or three days worth of supplies," McManamy said. "My sign says one [day], but I don’t like to make people walk over here every day."

Jeff McManamy is an Everyday Hero and you can be a hero too, by visiting him at Half Price Foods, 1970 Fulton Ave., and supporting him.

If you want to nominate an Everyday Hero, send and email to John Bartell at jbartell@abc10.com and put Everyday Hero in the subject line.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: