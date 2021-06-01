First child death in Stanislaus County to COVID-19 reported

The first child to die from COVID-19 in Stansislaus County reportedly had underlying health conditions, county health officials confirmed.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — The first child to die from the coronavirus was reported in Stanislaus County on Tuesday, Stanislaus County Health Spokesperson Kamlesh Kaur confirmed.

Kaur said the child had underlying medical conditions. She couldn't release any more information due to confidentiality laws.

At least six children have reportedly died due to coronavirus in California as of Dec. 29, 2020, according to the California Department of Public Health. There is a total of 27,003 people who died from COVID-19 in the state.

The child's death comes as the San Joaquin Valley region, which includes Stanislaus County, is under stay-at-home orders after the region's ICU capacity fell below 15%. Currently, San Joaquin Valley's ICU capacity is at zero.

Read more from ABC10