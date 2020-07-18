First COVID-19 death reported in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — El Dorado County has reported its first COVID-19 related death, according to a press release issued Saturday.
"This morning we received the very sad news that a male over 65 years of age died yesterday of complications from COVID-19," said Dr. Nancy Williams, El Dorado County Public Health Officer. "Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."
The man lived in the Lake Tahoe region, according to the county.
RELATED:
'It's here and it's affecting families' | Family hit hard by coronavirus after one dies, 11 others test positive
FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,
DOWNLOAD OUR APP:
►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter
CORONAVIRUS BLURB
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES
CORONAVIRUS CONTEXT
According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Currently, there is no vaccine. The CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
Since the start of the pandemic, the death rate has peaked above 4% but is now below 1.5%. But as the death rate decreases, the number of total deaths rises.