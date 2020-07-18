First COVID-19 death reported in El Dorado County

The man was over 65-years-old and lived in the Lake Tahoe region.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — El Dorado County has reported its first COVID-19 related death, according to a press release issued Saturday.

"This morning we received the very sad news that a male over 65 years of age died yesterday of complications from COVID-19," said Dr. Nancy Williams, El Dorado County Public Health Officer. "Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

We are very saddened to report the first COVID-19-related death of an #ElDoradoCountyCA resident. A man from the Lake Tahoe region, 65+, passed away yesterday. No further information is being released at this time. https://t.co/glpLt9Pe1A pic.twitter.com/xjkpGmiR7y — County of El Dorado (@CountyElDorado) July 18, 2020

The man lived in the Lake Tahoe region, according to the county.

