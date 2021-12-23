First infant death related to COVID-19 in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Solano County saw it's first COVID-19 related infant death, health officials said Monday, Dec. 20.
The child was younger than one year old, according to a statement.
“We offer our deepest condolences to this child’s loved ones during their time of grief,” said Bela Matyas, the Solano County Health Officer “This loss is an urgent reminder that children can get seriously ill and die from COVID-19. While pediatric deaths are incredibly rare, they are also very tragic.”
Matyas said she encourages Solano County residents to get vaccinated and boosted.
More information about vaccine clinics in Solano County can be found ont the county's website.
