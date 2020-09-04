SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — It was a simple idea to feed hospital workers on the front line in Solano County. Now, that idea has turned into a full-fledged operation led by the nonprofit group Solano Family First Responders.

Jo Carey, who is married to a Vacaville police officer, came up with the idea after seeing a video of Keanu Reeves talking about charities he started.

Carey reached out to the Vacaville police chief's wife for help with the task of feeding nurses and doctors with healthy snacks and food from local businesses.

A win-win for Solano County support.

"I was like, 'OK, we will do it," Carey said. "It wasn't a second thought."

Enter Solano Family First Responders, which decided to get other police associations on board to help.

"We knew this would take off, said Cade Beckwith, a Solano Family First Responders board member and employee at the Fairfield Police Department. "It started out as something to provide something healthy to drink for the nurses and doctors in Vacaville Kaiser. And we knew we would raise a lot of money."

They've helped nurses at several different hospitals get a much needed snack break while working around the clock.

They are accepting donations and businesses can register to provide snacks and food. (For more information, click here.)

"The nurses, doctors and techs, they are being exposed to this invisible enemy that's affecting everyone," said Erwin Ramirez with Board member for the Vacaville Police Officers Association. "Everyone wants to do something. You are starting to see the passion of people."

