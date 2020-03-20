ST. PETERS, Mo. — A St. Peters florist is turning lost profits into smiles.

After two weddings were rescheduled because of COVID-19, the florist was left with a lot of flowers, but they didn't go to waste.

Florist Katie Hackmann of Rouge Events and Design specializes in making arrangements for weddings.

"It was getting ready to be very busy," she said.

But when two weddings for this weekend were postponed because of COVID-19, it suddenly left her with time on her hands and a lot of flowers.

"I didn't want to charge the brides for the product that was already coming in," Hackmann said.

So, putting people before profits, she posted a video on social media saying, "We want to spread love in time of need so we would like to offer to make arrangements for people, if you feel like you need a pick me up or know someone, just send me a DM."

On Friday morning, she planned to deliver about 30 arrangements to people for free.

"In these kinds of times, it's best to help out and reach out to people and spread joy and love."

She also planned to deliver some flowers to the wedding guests of the bride who had to postpone her wedding.

“Power of flowers,” she said.

