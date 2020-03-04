FOLSOM, Calif. — Toothaches can’t be ignored during the pandemic, but a group of dentists wants you to know they are here to take care of your oral emergencies.

While many dentist offices are closed because of coronavirus, Dr. Ryan O’Donnell is keeping his practice in Folsom open for emergency dental procedures.

“The number two reason why people 24-40 go to the ER is because of dental emergencies,” said O’Donnell. “The patients we’ve been seeing since the pandemic started is mainly essential care or emergency care. People with broken teeth, infection, patients with significant dental pain.”

Dental care workers are at high risk of catching coronavirus, that’s why many have closed their practices or canceled non-essential procedures.

O’Donnell is part of the “Smile Generation” network. Currently, there are 29 dental offices in the Greater Sacramento area that are open to see emergencies and essential treatment only. These dentists are staying open so hospitals can focus on coronavirus patients.

“Don’t go to the ER [for] two reasons. One, they are already taxed in terms of the resources and patient load that they are having to commit to and, second, we don’t want you to get exposed,” said O’Donnell.

Many dentists including O’Donnell are also offering tele-dentistry for patients who want to talk or video chat instead of coming into a clinic.

Keeping toothaches at bay during the pandemic, O’Donnell and all the other dentists working right now are “Everyday Heroes.” If you want to nominate an Everyday Hero email John Bartell jbartell@abc10.com.

Read more about coronavirus from ABC10

