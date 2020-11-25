Folsom Mask Makers donated 60,000 masks for people in need

Volunteers in a Facebook group called Folsom Mask Makers made and donated over 60,000 masks.

FOLSOM, Calif. — When the community was in dire need of personal protective equipment [PPE], Janet Cottrill decided to create a Facebook group to address PPE's critical need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Her group, the Folsom Mask Makers, grew beyond Folsom with its now 3,000 members.

Volunteer and seamstress Karen Hamer made her first mask in February before anyone thought masks were deemed necessary. One of her friends found the Folsom Mask Makers group on Facebook, and Hamer became part of a network of volunteers making thousands of masks.

"It's all heart; It's all donations and free masks," Hamer said.

The group has produced over 60,000 masks, 2,650 scrub caps for medical staff and patients, 1,310 visual masks to facilitate lip-reading, hundreds of 3D printed face shields, and thousands of crocheted and 3D printed ear savers.

These supplies have been donated to hospitals, medical and dental groups, care homes, schools, nonprofit organizations and emergency service agencies in Sacramento, Placer, and El Dorado counties.

"Knowing that someone is wearing it and is safe because of it, it's just a really special moment for all of us," Hamer said.

The group organizers help facilitate teams to gather the fabric to make masks, wash them, assemble kits, sew the product, and deliver them to the people in need of masks or other protective gear.

The masks are two to three layers of fabric, and some have pockets to place filters. Hamer said the group only makes masks they would feel comfortable wearing and follow the guidelines put forward by public health officials.

Hamer said as the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the Sacramento region, the group still needs people to donate their time, fabric or money to help ensure everyone has enough masks to quell the spread of COVID-19.