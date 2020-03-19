SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Shelter-in-place orders statewide are now expanding. Five counties in the area, including Sacramento County which implemented a similar stay-at-home order, are now telling residents to stay home except for the essentials.

Yolo, Yuba, Sutter, and Solano counties joined the Bay Area in ordering a shelter in place. Sacramento County opted for something similar with its stay-at-home order. So far, more than 9 million Californians are under similar orders.

Most of the orders were put into effect immediately, but the date ranges vary. In Solano County, the order is effective until 11:59 pm. April 7, but according to county officials, it could be extended or ended earlier.

Solano County’s shelter-in-place prohibits large gatherings, asks employers to make sure social distancing guidelines are being followed. It also and closes bars, wineries, clubs, and breweries. The order also states dine-in services at restaurants must turn to take-out and delivery operations.

The order also says individuals must isolate themselves if they’re sick, stay home if they’re at high-risk, especially if they’re 65 years old or older or have chronic conditions. Individuals should also keep six feet away from others and work remotely if they can.

The language of these newest orders varies a little from cities like San Francisco, which uses stronger language. If you violate the orders in Yolo, Yuba, Sutter and Solano Counties, you could be fined, put in jail or both.

However, county officials say police won't be dragging people to jail if they violate it, but if you don't stick to the rules of social distancing that could be the next step.

"All of what these counties have done is issue social distancing orders that mirror what the governor has already issued," Solano County health officer, Dr. Bela Matyas said. "It is unfortunate because they have been accompanied by more panic and concern."

According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the point is "don't interact with someone outside your family if you don't have to. That doesn't mean that within your own social set, your own family, you can't have a barbeque. It doesn't mean you can't take a walk without getting your essential needs met with that walk,” he said during a news conference Wednesday.

With the new order, bars, wineries, clubs, and breweries are closed. It’s also important to remind everyone that restaurants are open but only for take-out and delivery.

