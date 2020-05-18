4 San Diego casinos set to reopen to the public this week

Viejas, Jamul, Sycuan and Valley View casinos announced they are reopening this week

SAN DIEGO — Four San Diego casinos will be opening their doors this week to the public, despite Governor Gavin Newsom's request they reconsider.

On Friday, Governor Newsom sent a letter to the tribal governments asking them to reconsider. The Los Angeles Times reports that the governor told them he understands that partial reopening of casinos is crucial to tribes raising government revenue to take care of their communities.

He wrote: "However, I cannot stress enough that the risk of COVID-19 transmission remains a serious threat for all Californians."

The tribes are sovereign nations and aren't under the authority of the state or county.

Here are the four set to reopen:

Viejas Casino: reopens Monday

Jamul Casino: reopens to select casino members Monday. Public reopening is Thursday

Sycuan Casino: reopens Wednesday

Valley View Casino: reopens Friday

Thursday San Diego County Public Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten, changed her tone regarding the reopening of casinos. Now stating the casinos will work with the county to keep the public safe.

"They have that same mission and goal," said Dr. Wooten. "We both have the same goal. We will be working with them to make sure they follow social distancing and masking."