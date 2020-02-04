SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Finding new ways to keep kids happy and healthy while stuck at home can be tough for many families right now. But one familiar face to many local schools is bringing a message of positivity and physical activity.

For eight years, Sami Kader has been visiting more than 150 schools each year around the Sacramento Valley and beyond, teaching students the importance of self-respect and confidence.

His workouts are high energy and motivational, geared towards kids and their families. But just like so many, he had to stop his work unexpectedly.

“Three weeks ago, I found out that I had 50 schools that had to cancel because schools had to shut down,” Kader said.

He said he knew he couldn’t stop reaching out to his audience.

“When we get sad, we’re feeling stressed out, the worst thing we can do is sit on the couch,” Kader said, “especially right now.”

So, in just days, Kader rolled out live stream workouts on YouTube to reach kids every weekday.

“I had a lot of emails from parents saying, ‘Hey, we had this experience as a family and it really was the brightest part of our day.’”

Kader says he’s even getting feedback across the country and internationally.

“I even saw somebody message me from Australia because word is starting to spread and travel [to] Italy, Ohio,” Kader said.

The motivational fitness instructor plans to keep his video coming to YouTube even once he can return to schools. Until then, he has one main message to the community.

“You've got this, keep going, never give up, and stay positive together as a community. We got this!”

"Sami’s Circuit" live streams happen Monday through Friday at 1 p.m. and are later posted to his channel. To check out the workouts on YouTube, click here. To find out more about Sami’s Circuit click here.

