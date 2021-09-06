When you need to get tested for COVID-19 after June 15

California lifted most of its restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic on June 15.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People who have symptoms of COVID-19 should still get tested for COVID-19 according to the CDC, and this includes people who are fully vaccinated.

Aside from when feeling symptoms after June 15, when California lifts some of its pandemic-related restrictions, fully-vaccinated Californians only need to get tested for the COVID-19 vaccine when planning to go to a big event, traveling or if their work or place of residence requires them to do so.

Regardless of your vaccination status in California, events with more than 5,000 indoor attendees or 10,000 outdoor attendees—such as conventions, concerts, parades, and festivals—people may need to get tested for the coronavirus before attending the event according to the California Department of Public Health's (CDPH) guidelines.

The COVID-19 test, whether a PCR test or an antigen test, must be conducted within 72 hours before the event's start time. The results of the test must be available before entry into the event or venue.

Event attendees can show the proof of the test through either a printed document, email, or text message as long as the proof contains the person's name, the type of test, the result, and the date of the test. Event organizers may allow for people to self attest that they tested negative as well, according to the CDPH.

When traveling internationally, people will still need to show a negative test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the United States. This applies to fully-vaccinated people as well, according to the CDC.

Even after June 15, employers are subject to the Cal/OSHA COVID-19 Prevention Emergency Temporary Standards (ETS) to ensure that employees follow the current face covering and testing requirements.

If a person lives or works in a correctional facility, detention facility, or homeless shelter, and is around someone who has COVID-19, you should still get tested even if you don’t have symptoms.

People who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated should continue testing for COVID-19 if they have close contact with a person how tested positive for the coronavirus or the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated person who participated in an activity with a high risk for COVID-19 transmission, including traveling or a gathering.

WATCH ALSO FROM ABC10: Some businesses still requiring masks, even after California reopens