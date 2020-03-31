SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Right now, the difference between a furlough and a layoff are sure to be at the front of people's minds.

Whether it's affecting you personally, or you're just curious about the difference, here's the summation of what this means for workers.

LAYOFF: People are typically laid off because their employer has moved or because their job has been dissolved. Sometimes, it's even because there simply is not enough work for them to be needed. If a person is laid off, it's a permanent termination.

FURLOUGH: A furlough is an unpaid leave of absence from a post. Technically, the person is still employed, but they're not earning a salary.

The good news is, you eventually have a job to go back to. The bad news is that you're not entirely sure when.

Here's an example of furlough with a silver lining:

On Monday, Macy's made a major announcement, saying it would furlough 130,000 employees. That means that while those 130,000 sales clerks and stock people will hopefully have a job to go back to, they will not be getting paid in the meantime.

The silver lining is this: those who are enrolled in health benefits will continue to receive coverage, with the company covering 100% of the premium.

Macy's has lost the bulk of its sales due to the temporary closing of its 500 stores starting on March 18. The company said that there won't be as many furloughs in its online operations, which continue to operate. Read more, here.

