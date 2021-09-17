2 of Gov. Gavin Newsom's children test positive for COVID-19

Politico reported that Gov. Newsom's four children are under 12 and are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines according to the CDC guidelines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom's children tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the governor's spokesperson.

Erin Mellon, the spokesperson for the governor's office, said Newsom, the first partner and their other two children have since tested negative for coronavirus.

The two children who tested positive have not been identified.

Politico reported Newsom's four children are under 12 and are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines according to the CDC guidelines. It is unclear how the two children were exposed to the virus.



The Newsoms' oldest child, born Sept. 18, 2009, is about to turn 12 and therefore becomes eligible for the vaccine.

Newsom's three children were quarantined in Nov. 2020 after they were in close contact with a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive for coronavirus. The family later tested negative for the disease.

Mellon says the Newsom family is following COVID-19 protocols and continues to ask for people to wear masks indoors.