Donating blood? You could also get a coronavirus antibody test

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The nation's largest independent, nonprofit blood collector is now offering free coronavirus antibody testing. The catch is that you also have to donate blood.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, blood banks have had to suspend or postpone their blood drives. Thus causing blood supplies to diminish throughout the nation.

Dr. Chris Gresens with the non-profit blood bank Vitalant says that for the first time in his twenty-six-year career, he has put out a level three alerting hospital of the critically low blood supply.

"The blood supply is at the moment so precarious that we may ask our hospitals to consider holding off on certain procedures," Dr. Gresen said

This is part of the reason why the national blood bank Vitalant is testing all blood donations for antibodies to the coronavirus.

Dr. Gresens says the antibody test is not the same as the COVID-19 nose swab test.

"The antibody looks for recent or past infections, whereas the nasal swab RNA test looks for active infection," says Dr. Gresens

Brittany Pratt, a blood donor from Citrus Heights, says she has been donating blood since she was in high school. She said finding out if she has the coronavirus antibodies is just an added bonus.

"I think it would be interesting to find out," Pratt said.

If you're considering donating blood, keep in mind, you have to be 16 years or older and in good health. All blood donation centers are taking extra safety precautions during the pandemic.

"Every single individual that goes into our donor center — workers, volunteers, donors — all wear masks, pre-check, temperature checks." Dr. Gresens said

He said the dual benefit will not only bring peace of mind to individuals but also help resupply the critically needed blood. there is no waiting area- walk-ins are welcomed but the blood bank encourages setting up an appointment if you want to donate.

Test results could take between two to 14 days.

