How local and state lawmakers are reacting to Gov. Newsom's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a press conference Friday all eligible students ages 12 and up in the state will be required to get the shots, once the FDA fully approves the COVID-19 vaccine.
Newsom added that we can see the mandate going into effect as soon as Jan. 1, 2022, and will take into effect the quarter following FDA approval.
"Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more," Newsom wrote on Twitter. "Why? Because vaccines work."
Reaction from local and state lawmakers
Almost immediately after the mandate was revealed, local and state lawmakers took to social media to react.
"I'm proud of the work that @DrPanMD has done on school vaccination requirements and being able to work with him on those laws," Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Deigo) wrote on Twitter. "This will be an important addition to the existing requirements and I am fully supportive."
Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) also shared her support on Twitter writing, "Bold leadership from @GavinNewsom. This is absolutely the right thing to do."
Sen. Dr. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) shared a statement, saying in part, "As a pediatrician and parent, I applaud the Governor for requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students and teachers when the vaccines receive FDA approval for students aged12 to 15.”
Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) also shared his praise for the mandate writing on Twitter simply, "Strong, Bold Leadership."
Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Rolling Hills Estates) took to Twitter to say, "We need to protect our kids."
But there is some opposition to the announcement. Assemblymember Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) and Assemblymember James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) both shared their dismay with the mandate.
"Gavin Newsom just announced a vaccine mandate for K-12 students, days after opposing one for prison guards," Kiley wrote. "California kids made the mistake of not giving millions to his campaigns."
"All the data suggests that our kids are safe from this virus and don’t need to be vaccinated," Gallagher wrote.
Sen. Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore) also shared her disappointment with the announcement on Twitter.
"This is a decision that should have been decided upon by the legislature, not mandated by the governor."