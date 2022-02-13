Gov. Newsom set to announce new guidance on masks in schools Monday

Meanwhile, the indoor mask mandate for California is set to expire on February 15 for vaccinated people.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — With hospitalizations and new cases dropping, California is getting ready to make the next move. On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom will announce new guidance on masks in schools. Various school district leaders will then have to decide on whether to uphold a mandate or let students go maskless.

School District leaders will call on Gov. Newsom Monday to enact an endemic plan with real local control on masking and vaccination protocols for students and staff.

Andrew Hayes, leader, and organizer of "School Board Members for Local Control" along with several other school board members from across San Diego County will call on Governor Newsom Monday to include in his endemic plan:

Real local control for mask protocols for students and staff in school settings.

Use his authority under the California Emergency Services Act to end the State of Emergency in California.

Oppose and veto any piece of legislation that removes personal belief exemptions for vaccinations for students and staff.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said that the approach will emphasize flexibility. It will still include quarantines and testing of those who don't show symptoms and other precautions. But those safeguards will vary based on what he said are more than a dozen "guideposts and measurements" designed to spot new surges and virus variants. He said it will also include a continued emphasis on vaccinations and booster shots.

Meanwhile, the indoor mask mandate for California is set to expire on February 15 for vaccinated people. CBS 8 spoke to officials who say it's time to end the mandate and others who say... not so fast."

David Miyashiro is the Superintendent of El Cajon School District. He says the changing guidelines and restrictions have hit his students, parents and teachers hard and it's time to go back to normal.

"It's been a challenging time but I think rekindling our relationships with each other, returning to a place where we don't judge people by their decisions to wear a mask or not or judge people for getting a vaccine or not is really important at this point, Miyashiro said.

Richard Barrera, the trustee of San Diego Unified's School Board disagrees. He says instead of an end to the mask mandate for school kids we should be looking for something else from the governor's announcement.

"If you hit certain criteria for percentage of students who are vaccinated, where case rates are, you might start to see a relaxing of the indoor mask mandate," Barrera said.

According to the California Department of Public Health, masks will still be required for unvaccinated individuals in all indoor public settings and for all individuals regardless of vaccination status in higher risk settings like public transit and congregate living. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA.

NEW: CA’s case rate has decreased by 65% since our Omicron peak. Our hospitalizations have stabilized across the state.



Our statewide indoor mask requirement will expire on 2/15.



Unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors.



Get vaccinated. Get boosted. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 7, 2022

The total number of COVID-positive hospitalizations in San Diego County decreased by 53 patients from 837 to 784, according to the latest state data.

The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by 11 to 160 Saturday. Available ICU beds increased by five to 175.

The county reported 1,273 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths on Friday.

The county doesn't report new cases and deaths on weekends and holidays.

The county's cumulative totals increased to 722,683 cases and 4,894 deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 29,149 new tests were reported Friday with a positivity rate of 12.1%, down from 14.6% on Tuesday. The county reports this statistic every Tuesday and Friday.

A total of 1,111,400 -- or 53.2% -- of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency. Boosters are available for everyone 12 years and older.

The county has more than 400 vaccination sites including pharmacies, medical providers, clinics and county locations. Appointments can be made and sites can be found by calling 833-422-4255 or visiting the MyTurn or coronavirus-sd.com websites.

More than 2.89 million -- or 91.9% -- of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.54 million, or 80.8%, are fully vaccinated.